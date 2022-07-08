Silver Alert issued for missing Senatobia man

SENATOBIA, Miss — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking for a 78-year-old man who went missing from Senatobia Thursday.
They said Ronny Phil Warren, 78, has a medical condition that may impair his judgement. He was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, in the 200 block of Springfield Road in Senatobia wearing black exercise pants, a black button-down shirt, socks with sandals and glasses with a pink tint.
They described him as a man that's 5'9" tall and weighs about 270 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.
He's believed to be in a 2002 gray Honda Odyssey with Tennessee license plate 7T84L5. There was no information about the direction he may be going.
Anyone who has seen Warren, or if they saw the car, should call the Tate County Sheriff's Office at 662-562-4434.