Silver Alert issued for missing Senatobia man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a 78-year-old man from Senatobia Friday.

SENATOBIA, Miss — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking for a 78-year-old man who went missing from Senatobia Thursday.

They said Ronny Phil Warren, 78, has a medical condition that may impair his judgement. He was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, in the 200 block of Springfield Road in Senatobia wearing black exercise pants, a black button-down shirt, socks with sandals and glasses with a pink tint.

They described him as a man that's 5'9" tall and weighs about 270 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

He's believed to be in a 2002 gray Honda Odyssey with Tennessee license plate 7T84L5. There was no information about the direction he may be going.