Missing Shelby County man has been located

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says the man was found Wednesday afternoon.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 4:10 p.m. - UPDATE: The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says Gregory Odom has been safely located.

----------------------------------------

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 66-year-old man who requires daily medication.

Investigators say Gregory Odom left his home in the 5200 block of Bradley Ridge Lane near the area of Holmes/Annandale in the southeast part of Shelby county between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

He suffers from Alzheimers and is without daily required medication. He is believed to be on foot wearing a navy blue sweater, jeans and brown shoes.

Deputies and volunteers are searching the Ashley Ridge subdivision and surrounding area.

If you have seen Gregory Odom, contact law enforcement or the SCSO at 901-379-7625 immediately.