Missing since early September: MPD searching for 17-year-old

The teenager went missing from the 4300 block of Gladstone Street, leaving school before dismissal, according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department are looking for a 17-year-old-girl who has been missing since Sept. 3.

Destiny Ware stands at 5 foot 4 inches, according to a post by MPD on Monday. She has black hair and brown eyes, according to MPD.

**Missing Teen**



Have you seen Destiny Ware?



Report #2209001006ME pic.twitter.com/dv9yL6mUjw — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 26, 2022

The teenager went missing from the 4300 block of Gladstone Street, leaving school before dismissal, according to MPD. She did not go home after school and has not contacted her family, going so far as to block some on social media, police said.

If anyone locates her, they are urged to contact police "immediately."

A new bill introduced in the U.S. Congress could change the way missing person cases are handled. Right now, when a person is reported missing they are entered by law enforcement into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). If a person is missing for more than 30 days, then some states are required by law to enter that missing person into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS).

Tennessee state law requires law enforcement to use NAMUS. However, it does not specify how much information officers have to put into the system.

That's where Congressman Tim Burchett (R - TN 2nd District) and Congressman Joe Neguse (D - CO 2nd District, come in. They introduced the bipartisan Tracking and Reporting Absent Community-Members Everywhere (TRACE) Act to improve missing persons reporting.

According to data collected by NAMUS, The tally for missing and unidentified people in the U.S. routinely tops 600,000 people a year. It's often referred to by law enforcement as the nation's silent mass disaster.

The purpose of the recommended legislation is to ensure each missing person case is accurate, up-to-date, and includes identifying information for the individual.

"There are few details that are outlined in the missing person profiles on NAMUS," Rep. Burchett said. " Under that bill that we're proposing, the missing person profiles would need to include stuff like a description of ongoing operations to recover the person, identifying information, and whether or not the person went missing on federal land."