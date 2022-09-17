Missing since Tuesday: Police search for runaway 16-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday, The Memphis Police Department (MPD) reported that they are looking for 16-year-old T'Kylah Manley.
Manley has brown hair, brown eyes and is 5 foot 2, according to MPD. She was last seen wearing a black crop top, black leggings and multi-colored croc shoes, according to MPD.
Police said that Manley left the 3800 block of Ajanders "without permission" and hasn't returned. She frequents the areas of Corning Village Apartments and Pershing Park, according to MPD.
MPD encourages those with any information to contact them.