Missing since Tuesday: Police search for runaway 16-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday, The Memphis Police Department (MPD) reported that they are looking for 16-year-old T'Kylah Manley.

Have you seen this missing teen?

Report #2209007638ME pic.twitter.com/Z5c20CQUy1 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 16, 2022

Manley has brown hair, brown eyes and is 5 foot 2, according to MPD. She was last seen wearing a black crop top, black leggings and multi-colored croc shoes, according to MPD.

Police said that Manley left the 3800 block of Ajanders "without permission" and hasn't returned. She frequents the areas of Corning Village Apartments and Pershing Park, according to MPD.