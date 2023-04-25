SCSO looking for missing teen after parents get social media messages saying she's in danger

14-year-old Safari Henderson ran away from home on April 17, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said. Tuesday, her friends and family got the disturbing messages.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking for help Tuesday looking for a teen reported missing out of north Shelby County.

SCSO said 14-year-old Safari Henderson was reported as a runaway on April 17 from Lands End Drive in north Shelby County.

Monday, her friends and family received social media messages saying she was possibly in danger, SCSO said.

Henderson is about 5'5" weighing 115 lbs., with red and black braids. She was last seen wearing checkerboard pants and a cream-colored jacket.