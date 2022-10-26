MPD searching for missing 24-year-old woman| Have you seen her?

Breyanna Warren was last seen on October 22 around 8:30 p.m. She is 5 feet and 5 inches tall, she weighs 110 pounds, and she has short, black/brown hair.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department is searching for a 24-year-old woman who has been missing for three days.

According to MPD, Breyanna Warran left a family member’s home after a dispute, and returned to her home located in the 3000 block on Thomas St. MPD said no one has seen or heard from her since.

Warren was last seen on October 22 around 8:30 p.m. She is 5 feet and 5 inches tall, she weighs 110 pounds, and she has short, black/brown hair.

The clothing that she was wearing when she went missing is unknown.