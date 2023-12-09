Woman reported as possibly being held for ransom found in area where she was last seen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman whom Memphis Police believed may have been kidnapped for ransom has been found safe.
Our ABC24 crew was in the area of Faxon and Baltic, about a block north of Summer Ave, where the woman was missing from. They spotted emergency crews, who had located the woman, who was being checked out and appeared to then be taken in to a hospital to be checked out.
MPD said the woman was found and is safe. Further details have not been released.
Memphis Police issued the City Watch alert Tuesday morning for the woman after family told them that she is being held for ransom. According to MPD, the 50-year-old had last been last seen Sept. 11 around 11 p.m. in the 3000 block of Faxon Avenue. MPD said the woman's daughter told police she received a phone call from a stranger claiming that her mother was being held for ransom.