Woman reported as possibly being held for ransom found in area where she was last seen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman whom Memphis Police believed may have been kidnapped for ransom has been found safe.

Our ABC24 crew was in the area of Faxon and Baltic, about a block north of Summer Ave, where the woman was missing from. They spotted emergency crews, who had located the woman, who was being checked out and appeared to then be taken in to a hospital to be checked out.

MPD said the woman was found and is safe. Further details have not been released.