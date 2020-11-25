Missing woman, last seen walking her dogs

MPD has issued a City Watch Alert for 21-year-old Mary Shania Phillips

Phillips was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday walking her dogs in the 1400 block of Tutwiler. The dogs are a husky mix and a small black mixed dog.

Phillips is 5'6", approximately 150 pounds, she has shoulder length red and black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and black pants.