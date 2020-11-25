x
Local News

Missing woman, last seen walking her dogs

MPD has issued a City Watch Alert for 21-year-old Mary Shania Phillips
Credit: Memphis Police Department
Mary Shania Phillips

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch Alert for 21-year-old Mary Shania Phillips.

Phillips was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday walking her dogs in the 1400 block of Tutwiler.  The dogs are a husky mix and a small black mixed dog.

Phillips is 5'6", approximately 150 pounds, she has shoulder length red and black hair and hazel eyes.  She was last seen wearing a black sweater and black pants.

If you have seen Mary Shania Phillips or have any information, please call MPD at (901) 545-2677.