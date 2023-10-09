Urgent city watch alert issued for missing woman by Memphis police

Those who know anything about this incident are urged to contact Memphis police at (901) 45 2677.

A woman is missing from the Downtown area after she came to Memphis to meet with a friend and get on the river boat, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD issued an urgent alert on Sunday for 21-year-old Tamia Taylor. She was described by MPD as being about 5 feet and 7 inches tall and wearing a beige shirt with white shorts a black jacket and white shoes.

Officers said they spoke with Taylor's mother who said that she was supposed to come to Memphis, meet with friends and get on the river boat at 300 Riverside Drive at 11:30 p.m. Sept. 9.

One of Taylor's friends told her mother that Taylor did not get on the boat, according to MPD.