How the Mississippi Center for Re-Entry offers second chances to overcome past mistakes

The founder of a Mississippi re-entry program is sharing her story to show how everyone can overcome mistakes and take full advantage of a second chance.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In 2010 Cynetra Freeman was incarcerated for trafficking heroin. She faced a 3-year minimum sentence.

"How I got to that point is because of an individual who I was dating at the time. He was under investigation, and because I was associated with this individual, we all ended up being arrested," Freeman explained.

Freeman had been studying to go to law school and, while in jail, was able to help her public defender fight her case. Eventually the case was resolved and Freeman was released, but her re-entry into society wasn't easy.

"While I was in jail, I lost my car. I lost my house, my clothes. I was suspended from school. I just lost everything."

Freeman said, after jail, she was homeless.

"It was just a feeling of scarcity," said Freeman. "Just fear and disappointment in myself that I allowed myself to be in that situation and to get to that point when I had big dreams for myself."

For a while, Freeman said she was trying to find her way through society. Then, she faced another hurdle. In 2012 Freeman was diagnosed with kidney disease, which required her to be on dialysis.

By 2017 she had regained some health and strength; that's when she was able to focus on her dream of helping those who have been incarcerated reenter society.

In April of 2017 she filed the necessary paperwork to start a 501(c)(3) organization, and the Mississippi Center for Re-entry was founded.

The center has multiple programs designed to make the transition from incarceration to society easier. Freeman does virtual visits with those at the Desoto County jail and writes to them to inform them of resources that are available in the community.

The organization helps individuals with employment, mental health, financial education, and family reunification.

"Because of that one mistake that I made, it cost me my family and my friends," said Freeman. "In my opinion I don't think that one mistake should allow me to lose those important relationships that I had. We all need a support system, and for those individuals who don't have a support system, the Mississippi Center for Re-entry is their support system."

Freeman said providing housing to individuals coming out of jail is also a mission of hers.

"Coming out of Desoto County jail and they don't have a place to go, where are they sleeping? They're sleeping on the streets. A lot of them can't go to the Salvation Army in Memphis because they're on probation or parole. That's crossing state lines. That's a violation."

Freeman said about 90% of those who are currently incarcerated will be released, but it's important to start helping those people even before they get out of jail.

"I'm the only re-entry organization that's actually going into the jails and providing re-entry services to ensure that they have some type of plan when they get out."

Last year the organization served 245 individuals. For more information, click HERE.