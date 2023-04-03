Mississippi disaster recovery centers now available for tornado victims

Disaster centers will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The state of Mississippi is partnering with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to offer disaster recovery centers to Mississippians affected by recent tornadoes.

Several people lost everything, even their lives, after of tornadoes hit various areas in Mississippi. Now, Mississippians are trying to pick up the pieces.

Disaster centers will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tornado survivors in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola and Sharkey counties can visit any center for help.

There are four designated disaster center locations:

Carroll County J.Z. George High School located at 900 George St. Carrollton, MS 38947

Humphreys County Humphreys County Library located at 105 Hayden St. Belzoni, MS 39038

Monroe County Justice Court Building located at 1619 Highway 25 Amory, MS 38821

Sharkey County Heritage Manor located at 431 West Race St. Rolling Fork, MS 39159

FEMA recovery specialists and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be stationed at designated disaster recovery centers ready to help people fill out FEMA applications to receive aid.

Specialist will also give those who attend referrals to necessary resources.

Homeowners and renters in the specified counties can also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to complete FEMA applicated and receive information for resources, complete an application online, or use the FEMA app.

To complete an online application click here.

Anyone seeking aid who lives outside of the specified counties above can click here to find centers close by. FEMA applications can also be submitted online.