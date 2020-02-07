Mississippi Gaming Commission orders masks be worn in casinos

Based on guidance from the State Health Officer and in order to help reduce the spread of COVID – 19, all persons in indoor public areas of a casino property shall be required to wear a mask covering the face and nose. Persons may remove masks temporarily while eating or drinking or when asked by casino staff for identification. Guests not adhering to these requirements will be advised of the requirements and warned that if they continue to disregard they will be asked to leave the property. These changes will go into effect on July 3, 2020, at 8:00 pm CST.