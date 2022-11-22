Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves ends Jackson water crisis state of emergency

The Environmental Protection Agency has now determined that the water from both the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant and the J.H. Fewell water Treatment Plant safe.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued an Executive Order Tuesday officially ending the state of emergency in the city of Jackson and surrounding areas that receive water from the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.

Reeves declared the State of Emergency in late August, with a nearly month-long boil water alert in place, and the two primary raw water pumps at O.B. Curtis previously removed for repairs and out of commission.

The Jackson City Council has also unanimously approved an agreement with the federal government to appoint a third-party administrator to operate the city’s water system.