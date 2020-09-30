MS Gov. Tate Reeves allows statewide mask mandate to expire in latest COVID-19 executive order

Gov. Reeves cited a steep drop in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since July peak, but still asks to Mississippians to continue wearing masks in public.

JACKSON, Miss — "We should not use the heavy hand of government more than it is justified," Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said.

With that, Gov. Reeves announced the statewide mask mandate in public places would expire at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon after nearly two months.

Gov. Reeves based his decision partly on a steep drop in new Mississippi COVID-19 cases since the Magnolia State's peak in late July.

"That is a testament to what you, the people of Mississippi, have committed to and what you've been willing to do," Gov. Reeves said.

Gov. Reeves said masks will still be required in schools, in certain workplaces with super spreader risks and in group gatherings of 20 people inside and 100 people outside.

The statewide mask mandate will expire today. It’s been a great few weeks for our COVID-19 numbers. Your work and your... Posted by Tate Reeves on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Mississippians we caught up with in Southaven expressed mixed emotions on the lifting of the statewide mask mandate.

"Cases are still out here. People are still not quarantining like they are supposed to do, so I don't think it's safe," Paulette Hoskins said.

"It's America," Shyla Brown said. "People should be allowed to not wear a mask if they want to. If they feel comfortable enough and they feel safe enough, why shouldn't they be allowed," Shyla Brown said.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld from Baptist Memorial Hospital also weighed in and urged all Mississippians and non-Mississippians to continue to mask up while out and about.

"I think masks are a very important weapon that we need to use to combat the spread of COVID-19, we are a ways away to be able to relax that kind of advice," Dr. Threlkeld said.