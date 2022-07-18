MDOT projects continue in northwest Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced updates to several maintenance projects in the Mid-South.

BATESVILLE, Miss — The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi.

“MDOT has made substantial progress on many of our paving and bridge replacement projects this spring and early summer,” said D2 District Engineer Mitch Turner. “The weather has been cooperative so far and we anticipate this progress to continue through the summer months.”

Bridge replacements in Tate County

A $52.5 million project to replace four bridges on Interstate 55 at Hickahala Creek continues in Tate County.

The project includes construction of new northbound and southbound bridges over Hickahala Creek and the Hickahala relief area. The northbound bridges were built on a new alignment and are completed. On the southbound side, the bridge deck is complete over Hickahala Relief. Bridge support concrete is complete, and the steel beams are in place over Hickahala Creek.

Roadway embankment material is nearing completion in the southbound lanes.

This project is set to be completed in the fall of 2022.

Bridge replacements on State Route 3 in Tate and Tunica Counties

Work is progressing on two bridge replacements on State Route 3 in Tate and Tunica Counties.

The bridges are being built over the CNIC Railroad and the Coldwater River near the town of Savage. The bridges are being built on a new alignment, adjacent to the existing road.

Concrete for bridge supports is being poured and beams are in place on two spans of the railroad bridge. A temporary bridge over the railroad is now complete allowing traffic to move through the site on the current alignment.

It is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2024.

Bridge replacement on State Route 51 in Panola County

Talbot Brothers, Inc. of Nesbit has been awarded a $7.6 million contract to construct a bridge replacement over Long Creek in Panola County. It is being built on a new alignment adjacent to State Route 51. Traffic will remain on the old alignment while the new construction is underway.

The contractor has finished most of both bridges, except for bridge rails and approach slabs.

This project is scheduled to be completed in the winter of 2022.

Bridge preservation on State Route 302 and State Route 305 in DeSoto County

A bridge preservation project is underway on State Route 302, 302 ramp, State Route 305 and 305 ramp in DeSoto County.

This work consists of one expansion joint replacement, hydro-demolition removal of some bridge deck, placement of polymer concrete on bridge deck areas that are being removed, and some slope pavement replacement.

It's expected to be completed in August.

Paving project in Marshall County

A $6.1 million, 16-mile paving project is underway in Marshall County.

Work has begun on the mill and overlay of State Route 309 from State Route 4 to U.S. Highway 78. Milling, trench widening, and re-paving has begun on the south end of this project.

It's expected to be completed by fall of 2022.

Bridge replacement on State Route 4 over BNSF Railway in Marshall County

Talbot Brothers Inc. was awarded the contract to construct a bridge on State Route 4 over the BNSF railway in Marshall County.

The bridge work is substantially complete except for placement of a concrete pedestrian rail. Crews have been working on the earthwork approaches to the bridge with the west side now almost complete.

The $5.2 million project is expected to be completed fall of 2022.