What's tax-free in Mississippi and Tennessee this weekend

Tanger Outlets in Southaven said the tax-free holiday is their second busiest shopping weekend of the year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Mississippi and Tennessee shoppers can save this weekend with the return of the tax-free holiday.

Tanger Outlets in Southaven said this is their second busiest shopping weekend of the year behind Black Friday.

In Mississippi, tax-free weekend is underway now until midnight on Saturday. People can get clothing items and shoes that are individually under $100 tax-free. The same goes with school supplies like backpacks, binders, and crayons.

Tanger Marketing Director Mandi Johnson said they're also sweetening the deal with additional coupons and savings.

“I would encourage people to come out because I don’t think they’re going to see prices this low," she said. "I really don’t.”

Tanger will offer 25% off a single item coupons as well as a 20% off an entire purchase coupon.

Since Johnson recommends shoppers come with a game-plan of what stores they want to hit before arriving.

We're just days away from the start of two sales tax holidays! One of those includes food bought from food trucks! Great opportunity to snack on all of your favorites 🥙🍜🥯🍕 Visit: https://t.co/zpWesGWUos for more info pic.twitter.com/vPQEyT2CUl — TN Dept of Revenue (@TNDeptofRevenue) July 28, 2021

In Tennessee, tax-free weekend runs through Sunday. In addition to clothing and school supplies being tax-free under $100 individually, the state is making computers, laptops and tablets tax-exempt under $1,500.

Also tax-free in Tennessee this week now through Thursday is food. That counts for food from restaurants, grocery stores and food trucks.