Mississippi to close 13 food centers for low-income mothers

Southaven’s food center will close September 30

SOUTHAVEN, Mississippi — Mississippi is closing 13 food centers across the state that serve low-income mothers and children.

Officials are planning to start a new program next year where participants use electronic cards to access supplies at grocery stores and pharmacies instead.

The transition will begin in January at the earliest. Officials say the eWIC card system will be easier to use and more convenient.

Twelve food centers are scheduled to close Sept. 30. They are in Rosedale, Ruleville, Okolona, Ackerman, Hollandale, Leland, Raymond, DeKalb, Raleigh, Eupora, Columbus and Southaven. One in New Albany will close Dec. 31.