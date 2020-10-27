Mississippi Tourism Association encouraging flag vote

The new flag design will help demonstrate a welcoming spirit; says MTA

JACKSON, Miss — The Mississippi Tourism Association (MTA) serves as the voice of the state’s tourism and hospitality industry and is actively encouraging Mississippi voters to adopt the state’s new flag on the current ballot.

“The Mississippi Tourism Association would like to thank the state legislature for retiring the old state flag and creating the opportunity for a new Mississippi state flag,” said MTA Executive Director Rochelle Hicks. “Adopting a new flag that represents all Mississippians will help to unite the people of our state, promote economic vitality for the hospitality industry and communicate to our visitors that our state is a place shaped by progress and looking toward its future. We strongly support and urge voters to say YES to the “In God We Trust" Flag on November 3. Let's make Mississippi a place that is hospitable, welcoming and inclusive to all.”

In Fiscal Year 2019, Mississippi tourism offices collectively reported that 24.7 million visitors came to Mississippi via tourism. Those visitors spent over 6.7 billion dollars that contributed to Mississippi’s economy. Over 127,000 Mississippians made their living by working in the tourism industry, realizing an annual payroll of over two billion dollars.

MTA believes tourism matters in Mississippi with their primary goal being to promote and advocate tourism. They are responsible for educating the public sector while providing services to members of the hospitality industry, the fourth largest employment sector in Mississippi. Ultimately, the goal of the association is to support its stakeholders in a manner to enhance opportunities resulting in an increase of economic vitality and positive images for the State of Mississippi.