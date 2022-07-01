Mississippi Highway Patrol will have heavy road presence over the holiday weekend.

MHP reported that 146 DUI arrests were made on state and federal highway systems, and 518 citations were issued for occupant restraint violations during last ye

MEMPHIS, Texas — Mississippi Highway Patrol said that it will be increasing its police presence on the streets oer the holiday weekend starting Friday, July 1 at 5 p.m. through Tuesday July 5 at midnight.

With increased law enforcement presence, highway patrol officers will be on the lookout for speeders, impaired and distracted drivers, MHP said.

“As we prepare to celebrate the birth of our nation, we must not neglect to prepare to conduct safe travel practices over the holiday period,” said Lt. Colonel Malachi Sanders. “MHP Troopers will be tasked with providing oversight through enforcement efforts to ensure motorists get to and from their holiday destinations safely.”

Officers will also set up random checkpoints, monitoring seatbelt usage and ensuring that drivers who are under the influence of drugs and alcohol are removed from the road.

MHP said that its goal is to increase safe travel and reduce the number of possible fatal crashes over the Fourth of July holiday travel period.



According to MHP, 151 crashes with two fatalities were investigated during the 2021 Independence Day Holiday Travel Period.