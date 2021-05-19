MLGW gets $750,000 grant to help those in need weatherize homes

The TVA is giving the utility a $750,000 grant as part of its Home Uplift program.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Light, Gas and Water has more money to help weatherize homes and make them more energy efficient.

The TVA is giving the utility a $750,000 grant as part of its Home Uplift program.

Recipients were already pre-selected through a waiting list managed by the city's department of housing and community development.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water has been awarded a $750,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) to provide weatherization and energy efficiency repairs for qualified, limited-income homeowners in Shelby County. The grant is part of the Home Uplift program, a partnership between MLGW and TVA that focuses on providing high-impact home energy upgrades for qualifying homeowners with the goal of reducing their energy burden.

MLGW will provide technical and administrative support for the program by managing the application verification process, selecting contractors for weatherization work, and supervising labor and final inspections.

Recipients have been pre-selected through a waiting list managed by the City of Memphis, Department of Housing and Community Development. No new applications will be accepted.

Each qualified homeowner will be eligible to receive weatherization and energy-efficiency repairs. Contractors will be hired to install energy efficiency upgrades that may include the following: air sealing, duct sealing/replacement, attic insulation, water heater and pipe insulation, wall insulation, HVAC clean and tune, HVAC replacement, windows and door replacement, heat pump water heater, refrigerator, LED bulbs, and lowflow shower heads.

“This program will be extremely helpful in assisting our efforts with addressing the energy burden in Memphis and we’re excited to be able to provide this type of assistance to our customers,” said Margie Borrum-Smith, manager of MLGW’s Energy Services.

According to Cindy Herron, vice president of TVA EnergyRight, “This program is about more than power bills and energy savings. It’s also about our neighbors feeling safe and comfortable in their own homes. Through Home Uplift, families no longer have to worry about how they will stay warm in the winter or cool in the summer – they know and trust that MLGW and TVA are there to help them through good days and bad days.”

TDEC’s $750,000 grant was provided as a match to TVA’s initial $750,000 contribution for Home Uplift. TVA donated an additional $75,000 for health and safety repairs that can enable energy efficiency upgrades to be installed. MLGW is the largest three-service public power utility in the nation, serving more than 432,000 customers in Memphis and Shelby County.

In addition to supporting MLGW’s current energy efficiency efforts, this grant will also provide the opportunity to enhance economic development. MLGW will select qualified contractors to perform the energy efficiency home improvements. Interested contractors will undergo a three-phase process to determine their eligibility to participate in the program. If interested in becoming a contractor for the program, email energysmart@mlgw.org for more information.