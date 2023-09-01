'The art of generating and distributing electricity' | MLGW announces art contest for MSCS students

Each winner and each winner's teacher will receive a $125 reward, according to MLGW.

MEMPHIS, Ind. — Children in the Memphis-Shelby County Schools system have until Dec. 15 to enter an art contest hosted by Memphis Light Gas & Water (MLGW).

Kids in grades K-12 are asked to "think about how electricity is generated and distributed" while they "share their artistic talents and ideas." MLGW said the artwork will help to increase awareness of these topics by following the advice of their own super hero "ElectRock!"

MLGW said the entries will be judged on their ability to creatively communicate the theme "ElectRock! – The art of generating and distributing electricity.”

Four categories based on grade level will separate the winners — elementary school (grades K-2), elementary school (grades 3-5), middle school (grades 6-8) and high school (grades 9-12).

All children in these grades — as well as students that are home-schooled — are reportedly eligible to enter the contest.