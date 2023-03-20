MLGW begins 'LED Streetlight Conversion Project,' replacing 77,000 streetlights

MLGW aims for all 77,000 lights to be replaced by December 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis and MLGW embarked on a months-long project to literally brighten up the city.

Phase one of a $42 million project is set to begin, replacing light bulbs in the city's 77,000 street lights with LED lights.

These lights not only last longer, but it's hoped will also make streets safer in Memphis as the lights are also brighter.

The new bulbs also have sensors that automatically alert MLGW when they go out as well.

MLGW president and CEO Doug McGowen said the change is "for everyone's safety."

"[It's] safer for drivers [and] makes the neighborhood safer," McGowen said. "Second of all, it reduces the energy consumption that we have, and that's a prime consideration for folks, so I think safety, energy consumption and we're able to do this without raising anyone's streetlight fee ... the third advantage is LED streetlights last a lot longer."