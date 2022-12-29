MLGW bottled water giveaways continue

Cases of bottled water will be limited to one case per car.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) will have yet another bottled water giveaway at three locations as the boil water advisory continues.

Anyone who needs bottled water can go to New Salem Missionary Baptist Church located at 2237 S Parkway E or Southwest Community College-Whitehaven located at 1234 Finley Rd. from noon to 2 p.m.

The third giveaway will be held at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located at 7289 Stage Rd. from 10 a.m. to noon.