MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW celebrated a milestone project Tuesday, 30 years in the making.

The utility company is finishing up the $100-million cast iron replacement of 330 miles of gas lines across the Mid-South.

Over the years, buried gas lines can rust and corrode, which could lead to inefficient lines and potentially dangerous gas leaks.

The leadership of MLGW said the work enables them to deliver gas safely to customers, and it’s all about making the community safer.