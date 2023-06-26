MLGW asks customers to conserve water due to low water pressure

The utility company said conserving water will give crews time to make necessary repairs and slow the impact for those experiencing issues with low water pressure.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water is asking customers to reduce their water usage and conserve water Sunday's thunderstorms caused damage to the company's water distribution system.

At the thunderstorms peak, wind gusts reached up to 75 mph, causing 120,000 outages in Memphis and low water pressure for customers living in Arlington, Cordova and some parts of Northeast Shelby County.

MLGW asked customers to voluntarily reduce their water usage until 5 p.m. Monday.

MLGW said customers should wash their dishes by hand, avoid leaving water running, plug sinks, and delay washing clothes, and watering lawns or washing cars until after 5 p.m. Monday.

The utility company said conserving water will give crews time to make necessary repairs and slow the impact for those experiencing issues with low water pressure.