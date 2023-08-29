x
MLGW contract crews begin tree trimming work in Memphis

The utility said it plans to spend $227 million over the next five years with the three contractors.
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Light, Gas and Water said newly contracted tree trimmers have started work this week on cutting back limbs from power lines across the city.

MLGW said about 90 crews are contracted through ABC Professional Tree Services, Lewis Tree Service, Inc., and Kendall Vegetation Services. The utility said it plans to spend $227 million over the next five years with the three contractors.

According to MLGW, the utility’s service area will be divided into thirds, with each firm assigned to one of the three sectors. They will work first on areas where the trees intersect the most overhead powerlines.

Learn more about MLGW's tree trimming policy at https://www.mlgw.com/treetrimming.

