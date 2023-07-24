'Threats will not be tolerated' | MLGW says customer threatened family of utility's CEO

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Light, Gas and Water officials said Monday, after the last month of storms have caused thousands of power outages and frustrations across the Memphis area, they are now dealing with threats being made to employees and their family members.
According to MLGW, Friday, July 21, 2023, a customer threatened the family member of MLGW CEO and President Doug McGowen. The utility said the matter was turned over to Memphis Police, who are investigating.
In a statement released July 24, MLGW said, “Our community has been battered by an unprecedented number of strong storms since early June. We understand how incredibly frustrating and inconvenient it can be to lose power, food and medicines -- even more so when it happens multiple times in a short span.
However, that frustration should not be visited on our employees or their families. It is out of bounds and inappropriate to harass, intimidate or threaten employees who have been working incredibly hard, in arduous circumstances, to restore power to our neighbors, friends and family. Threats against MLGW employees or their families will not be tolerated. “
RELATED: 'How long will it be?' | After days without power, Frayser residents voice frustrations to MLGW