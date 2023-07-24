'Threats will not be tolerated' | MLGW says customer threatened family of utility's CEO

MLGW said Friday, July 21, 2023, a customer threatened the family member of MLGW CEO and President Doug McGowen, and MPD is now investigating.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Light, Gas and Water officials said Monday, after the last month of storms have caused thousands of power outages and frustrations across the Memphis area, they are now dealing with threats being made to employees and their family members.

According to MLGW, Friday, July 21, 2023, a customer threatened the family member of MLGW CEO and President Doug McGowen. The utility said the matter was turned over to Memphis Police, who are investigating.

In a statement released July 24, MLGW said, “Our community has been battered by an unprecedented number of strong storms since early June. We understand how incredibly frustrating and inconvenient it can be to lose power, food and medicines -- even more so when it happens multiple times in a short span.