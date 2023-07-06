MLGW customers: Contractor will be performing gas leak surveys

If a leak is found, MLGW said workers will return and repair the problem at no charge to the customer.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW wants customers to be aware they may soon get a visit from a contractor conducting a gas leak survey.

MLGW said the contractor with Heath Consultants will be visiting neighborhoods and businesses. The survey will cover the full length of the gas service from the street to the gas meter.

They said the contractor will wear an MLGW safety vest and have an MLGW ID badge. If the worker cannot get to the gas meter because of a locked gate or a dog in a yard, MLGW asks customers to call the number on the yard sign near their mailbox to set up a return visit.

