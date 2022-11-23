MLGW customers targeted in scam

The scammers as posing as employees of MLGW and asking customers to buy MoneyPak cards at CVS or Walgreens to avoid disconnection.

In a press release MLGW said employees will never call and ask customers to purchase pre-paid gift cards. They also said they wouldn’t ask customers to purchase a pre-paid debit card, scratch off the number on the back, and share it with an employee in order to make a payment.