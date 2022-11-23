x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

MLGW customers targeted in scam

In a press release MLGW said employees will never call and ask customers to purchase pre-paid gift cards.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW announced Wednesday that they’re getting reports of a scam that is specifically targeting MLGW customers.

The scammers as posing as employees of MLGW and asking customers to buy MoneyPak cards at CVS or Walgreens to avoid disconnection.

In a press release MLGW said employees will never call and ask customers to purchase pre-paid gift cards. They also said they wouldn’t ask customers to purchase a pre-paid debit card, scratch off the number on the back, and share it with an employee in order to make a payment.

If you’ve fallen victim to scammers you should report it to the police.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 51 in North Shelby County | Marks fourth pedestrian death in November

Before You Leave, Check This Out