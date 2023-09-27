MLGW extending downtown office hours to assist with delayed billing issues

MLGW is extending their usual hours to assist customers with delayed billing issues, which have been a wide-spread complaint among customers over the past month. They said information will be available on assistance programs, including weatherization, energy efficiency kits and financial assistance through Community Services Agency (CSA) or the Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association (MIFA).



MLGW said customers can go online or use the QLESS app to schedule an appointment to see a credit counselor in person, but it is not required to make an appointment for payments.



Customers are asked to bring a valid picture ID (driver’s license or passport), and they can park in the Beale Street Landing garage for free if they bring their parking stub into the community office for a security officer to validate them.