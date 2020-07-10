Well, it's back to the drawing board for MLGW

Memphis City Council members voted against a consultant for MLGW.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Turn out the lights, the party’s over.

Dandy Don Meredith would sing that at end of Monday Night Football games, more than forty years ago. But it works in this case.

For two years, Memphis Light Gas and Water has been studying whether they should buy their power from a company other than TVA. There have been consultant reports saying they could save hundreds of millions of dollars by doing that.

Just a few weeks ago, the MLGW Board voted to hire another consultant, at a cost of more than half a million dollars, to get info from companies interested.

Memphis City Council members voted against the consultant saying it would take too long and cost too much money.

Needless to say, the MLGW Board is not happy.

#MLGW legal experts advise against discussing contracts with the council. The council does not have the power to make alternative proposals. #MLGWNews #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo — MLGW (@MLGW) October 7, 2020

The CEO of Memphis Light, Gas and Water is J.T. Young. He says “Our board had a robust discussion. Of course, they were trying to figure out ways of how to move forward.”

“But like an old Buick with bald tires stuck in the mood, moving forward is next to impossible,” Young says. He says he is following the wishes of HIS board. “We’re going to follow their direction,” he says, and “it may mean in the future, if there are changes, we are certainly standing ready with regards to what that may be. But for now, the board said no further action.”