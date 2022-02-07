MLGW hosts mobile food pantry Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is hosting a Mobile Food Pantry at the Joyce M. Blackmon Training Center Tuesday, February 8.
The pantry opens up at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday and runs until 1:00 p.m., or until resources are exhausted.
The food is donated in partnership with the Mid-South Food Bank to help up to 500 households affected by the recent ice storm.
MLGW said families picking up food should enter the west entrance off Raleigh-Lagrange road and exit on the east side. MLGW security and law enforcement will be on site to direct traffic.
All household representatives must show a valid ID that includes their address or a document, such as a utility bill, with their address.
No more than two households per vehicle are allowed.
To protect the health and safety of all involved, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles while volunteers load in the food.