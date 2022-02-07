MLGW hosts mobile food pantry Tuesday

The utility company announced they will be handing out food at the Joyce M. Blackmon Training Center Tuesday, February 8.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is hosting a Mobile Food Pantry at the Joyce M. Blackmon Training Center Tuesday, February 8.

The pantry opens up at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday and runs until 1:00 p.m., or until resources are exhausted.

The food is donated in partnership with the Mid-South Food Bank to help up to 500 households affected by the recent ice storm.

MLGW said families picking up food should enter the west entrance off Raleigh-Lagrange road and exit on the east side. MLGW security and law enforcement will be on site to direct traffic.

All household representatives must show a valid ID that includes their address or a document, such as a utility bill, with their address.

No more than two households per vehicle are allowed.