MLGW infrastructure work to begin soon in Germantown's Poplar Estates area

Germantown officials said will begin work Jan. 23, 2023, to replace “aged and deficient electrical infrastructure" and ease outages.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown officials said Wednesday folks in Poplar Estates will soon see crews working on infrastructure in the area in an effort to ease outages.

The city said MLGW’s contractor Standard Electric will begin work Jan. 23, 2023, to replace “aged and deficient electrical infrastructure.” They said the work should take about two months.

A new manhole, electrical duct bank, new conduit, and new electrical service lines in the roadway and utility right-of-way at Poplar Estates Parkway, from Fords Station Rd. to Wynterhall Dr.