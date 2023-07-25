MLGW says low water pressure for some customers will "return to normal shortly"

MLGW provided an explanation for the low water pressure affecting some customers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Tuesday evening, MLGW said the low water pressure affecting some areas of Memphis will return to normal soon.

At around 8:30 p.m., MLGW said an "event" at an MLGW substation caused a drop in voltage across their distribution system, which impacted their water pumping stations and caused "low pressure in some areas."

The water pumping stations are returning online, and the pressure will be back to normal shortly, according to MLGW.

MLGW said this event has not affected water quality.

ABC24 has reached out to MLGW asking for more information about the event, and we will provide updates once we receive a response.