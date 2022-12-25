MLGW distributing bottled water cases | Several customers without water or experiencing low water pressure

MLGW said workers cannot restore water pressure and resolve water outages until they are able to better manage and gain control of water leaks.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) said the company is distributing cases of bottled water to those in need on Monday, Dec. 26 at three MLGW community office locations from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Anyone who needs bottles water can pickup from the following MLGW locations.

• 2935 Lamar Avenue

• 5141 Navy Rd. in Millington

• 1111 E. Shelby Dr.

MLGW said bottled water cases are limited to one case per car.

To meet the demands of the community, MLGW also said the company will accept donations of unopened cases of bottled water Monday, Dec. 26 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Anyone who wishes to donate can drop off bottled water cases at the Lamar Avenue Community Office located at 2935 Lamar Ave.

Effects of winter weather

On Sunday, Dec. 25 MLGW extended the boil water order to all MLGW customers due to incidents of water main breaks and below freezing temperatures. Originally, the order only applied to customers who lived in Southeast and North Shelby County areas.

MLGW reported that there are five known water main breaks.

Since severely cold temperatures, snow, and winter weather began Thursday, Dec. 22, Memphians who live in areas serviced by Shelby County have been experiencing low water pressure.

Some MLGW customers have also reported water outages, leaving them without a reliable water source. There has been recurring instances of water leaks and busted pipes across the city as well.

According to MLGW, despite its efforts to prepare for severe winter weather, there has been "record damage"

MLGW said the company does not have an estimated time of restoration for customers who are experiencing water outages and low water pressure.

MLGW said employees are working around the clock, but workers cannot restore water pressure and resolve water outages until they are able to better manage and gain control of water leaks across the city.

The company is urging customers to call the 24-hour emergency number at 528-4465 if they see water coming out of the ground or water running out of homes or businesses.

When reporting water leaks and water emergencies, provide a cross street or intersection.