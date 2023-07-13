MLGW makes progress on new LED Streetlight Conversion Program

MLGW has installed more than 25,000 new LED lights, hitting about 32% of their goal.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Each month, we have been hosting our Let’s Talk 24 Town Halls in which we hear from the community. We’ve spoken with residents in Orange Mound, Whitehaven, Binghampton, and most recently, Frayser. Many residents are concerned about proper lighting on streets. So we got an update from Memphis, Light, Gas and Water on their Streetlight Conversion Program.

It’s out with the old and in with the new. Proper streetlighting has been in an issue not just in Frayser, but other areas across Memphis. MLGW is currently working to update all streetlights to LED lights with the goal of finishing by the end of the year.

It is all about you, the community, your concerns and your voices. In our latest Let’s Talk 24 Town Hall, Frayser residents said the new LED streetlights in some neighborhoods do not work.

All year long, MLGW has been installing LED lights around the city. The goal is 77,300 LED lights by the end of the year.

Here is where they currently stand. The areas in blue are scheduled for installing while the areas in red are still in progress.

Thus far, MLGW has installed more than 25,000 new LED lights hitting about 32% of their goal. The hope is that these lights will improve visibility, reduce outages and help with public safety.