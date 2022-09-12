MLGW reopening four offices for walk-in customers

The Downtown, Lamar, Whitehaven and Millington MLGW offices are reopening. The Summer office will remain closed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Oct. 3, 2022, Memphis Light, Gas and Water will reopen four of its Community Offices to walk-in customers.

The Downtown, Lamar, Whitehaven and Millington MLGW offices are reopening. The Summer office will remain closed.

The locations and hours are as follows:

Downtown 245 S. Main 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6 p.m. Fridays

Lamar 2935 Lamar Ave. 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6 p.m. Fridays

Whitehaven 1111 E. Shelby Dr. 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6 p.m. Fridays

Millington 5141 Navy Rd. 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday



To pay a bill, customers don’t need an appointment to walk in at one of the reopened offices.