MLGW reopening four offices for walk-in customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Oct. 3, 2022, Memphis Light, Gas and Water will reopen four of its Community Offices to walk-in customers.
The Downtown, Lamar, Whitehaven and Millington MLGW offices are reopening. The Summer office will remain closed.
The locations and hours are as follows:
- Downtown
- 245 S. Main
- 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6 p.m. Fridays
- Lamar
- 2935 Lamar Ave.
- 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6 p.m. Fridays
- Whitehaven
- 1111 E. Shelby Dr.
- 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6 p.m. Fridays
- Millington
- 5141 Navy Rd.
- 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
To pay a bill, customers don’t need an appointment to walk in at one of the reopened offices.
MLGW said it is also planning a new online appointment reservation system for credit counseling. Details on the new online system will be made available at a later date.