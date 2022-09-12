x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

MLGW reopening four offices for walk-in customers

The Downtown, Lamar, Whitehaven and Millington MLGW offices are reopening. The Summer office will remain closed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Oct. 3, 2022, Memphis Light, Gas and Water will reopen four of its Community Offices to walk-in customers.

The Downtown, Lamar, Whitehaven and Millington MLGW offices are reopening. The Summer office will remain closed.

The locations and hours are as follows:

  • Downtown
    • 245 S. Main
    • 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6 p.m. Fridays
  • Lamar
    • 2935 Lamar Ave.
    • 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6 p.m. Fridays
  • Whitehaven
    • 1111 E. Shelby Dr.
    • 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6 p.m. Fridays
  • Millington
    • 5141 Navy Rd.
    • 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

To pay a bill, customers don’t need an appointment to walk in at one of the reopened offices.

MLGW said it is also planning a new online appointment reservation system for credit counseling. Details on the new online system will be made available at a later date.

RELATED: MLGW President J.T. Young recommends utility continue to get power from TVA

RELATED: MLGW offering free pilot light inspections

RELATED: Can Memphis repeat Jackson's water crisis?

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

How Memphians are using yoga to deal with recent tragedies

Before You Leave, Check This Out