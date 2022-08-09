Memphis Light, Gas and Water temporarily suspends residential disconnects

The company said it understands customers are struggling to cover their utility bill, back-to-school expenses, and other costs at home.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) has temporarily suspended all disconnects for its residential customers.

The company said it understands customers are struggling to cover their utility bill, back-to-school expenses, and other costs at home.

Customers who have received a cut-off notice can make payment arrangements now before disconnects resume. Arrangements can be made online or by calling 901-544-6549.

Customers who are behind on their MLGW bill shouldn't wait to make a payment. Making a partial payment can help keep bills manageable, the company said.

MLGW offers assistance programs and community assistance is also available.

Customers will be alerted on social media before disconnections resume.