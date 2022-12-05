MLGW outage hotline down | Here's how to report an outage online

MLGW said customers can report outages online and on through the My Account app while the outage hotline is down.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW said that it is outage hotline is down, and the company is asking customers to report outages using the the MLGW My Account link or through the My Account app.

To report an outage online or through the app, MLGW said customers will need to enter their 16-digit account number and their account access code.

The account number and account access code can both be found on the bill.

To report an outage through the My Account link or on the My Account app, first sign in to your online account.

If using the app, make sure the app is downloaded on your phone. Once you download the app, set up your My Account with the account number and access code or sign in to the app using you MLGW account username and password.

Once you are signed in, click on the "My Account" tab, and then scroll down to "My electric Outage". Click the blue "Electric Outage Info" button. Then click "Report an Outage".

MLGW did not say how long the outage hotline will be down.

All MLGW offices, except the office located on Summer Ave., are open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. -7 p.m. My Account can also be used to see account balances and make payment arrangements.