Nearly 5,000 customers still without power as MLGW strives to repair all outages by Wednesday

MLGW said crews repaired 220 outages restoring power for 43,000 customers on Monday, June 19.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) said Monday, June 19 that it will now start repairing smaller, more complex outages after repairing 220 outages and restoring power for 43,000 of the total 48,000 customers who lost power when thunderstorms and strong winds hit Memphis on Sunday, June 18.

A non-storm-related outage impacted at least 2,000 customers late Monday night, adding to the list of needed repairs, MLGW said.

According to MLGW, power restoration is slower due to several small outages caused by fallen trees and limbs, but it plans to finish all repairs by Wednesday, June 21.

MLGW said 36 repair crews, 27 troubleshooting crews and 20 damage assessment engineers are all working together to complete the job.

Customers who are experiencing outages should also check their weatherheads. MLGW said damaged weatherheads must be repaired by licensed electrician and then inspected by Code Enforcement before MLGW restoration crews can restore power.

MLGW customers can report electrical emergencies like downed power lines and gas leaks by calling 901-528-4465. Power outages can be reported through the My Account app or by calling 901-544-6500.