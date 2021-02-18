MLGW plans to issue boil water alert

MLGW is issuing the alert due to low water pressure on Memphis's water grid.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water has confirmed that they will be issuing a Boil Water Alert for customers later today. MLGW is issuing the alert due to low water pressure on Memphis's water grid.

This news comes after MLGW asked customers to conserve water usage Wednesday due to high demand from Shelby County residents trying to keep their pipes from freezing.

Local 24 will update this page when MLGW issues an official statement.

---------------------------

Collierville statement:

"In anticipation of Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) issuing a precautionary boil order for its customers, Collierville water customers are not included in this order. The Town of Collierville has its own independent water system that is not connected to MLGW’s system.

Through the Public Utilities Division of the Public Services Department, the Town produces and distributes our own water to residents from four (4) water treatment plants. The Water Treatment Plants are located on Fleming Road, Frank Road, Distribution Parkway, and Main Street. Even during this inclement weather, the Town’s water system is fully operational, and our water pressure remains normal.

If you are having any issues or experience a water emergency, please do not hesitate to contact Collierville Public Services at (901) 457-2800 during the weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. After hours, please call the Collierville Police non-emergency number: (901) 853-3207."