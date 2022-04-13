2,650 MLGW customers without power after severe weather moved through

MLGW asks people to call its Outage Hotline at 901-544-6500 to report an outage in their area.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Power outages affected many across the Mid-South after severe weather moved through on Wednesday.

As of 8:36 p.m. Wednesday, MLGW reports about 2,650 customers were still without power.

For information about a specific outage or if there is a specific outage and this map is not showing it in that section, MLGW asks customers to call its Outage Hotline at 901-544-6500.

When it comes to downed power lines, always assume the power lines are live and have electricity flowing. Do not touch them or walk on them.

To report an emergency such as downed wires or gas leaks, please call 901-528-4465. This number should be treated like 911 and only used for these types of emergencies.

