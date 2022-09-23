MLGW President & CEO J.T. Young resigns

J.T. Young joined MLGW in March 2018 and served as Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s 11th president.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water President and CEO J.T. Young is resigning from his executive position effective October 14.

Young is leaving Memphis to return to his home-state, accepting a position at Florida Power & Light.

Regarding Young's tenure and leadership, Mayor Jim Strickland said in the news release, “J.T. has led MLGW with integrity, humility, and strength, with examples being the process which culminated recently in a plan to strengthen the system to reduce major outages from severe storms and the RFP process for our power supply. For all these reasons and many more, I’d like to thank J.T. for his service as the President of MLGW and to the citizens of Memphis. I know he and his family will do well back home in Pensacola.”

Young has been with MLGW since March 2018 as the utility's 11th president.

Greater Memphis Chamber President & CEO Beverly Robertson sent this statement: “J.T. Young has thoughtfully led Memphis Light, Gas and Water through difficult times with a solid understanding of the crucial role MLGW plays in our economic growth. The Greater Memphis Chamber is grateful for his leadership as a member of our Board of Directors and our Chairman’s Circle and for his willingness to partner with the Chamber on critical issues affecting our businesses."