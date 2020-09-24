MLGW public board meeting apparently hacked with porn and other videos

Once MLGW got past the hack, the board approved a $520,000 consultant contract.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a rough morning for MLGW. The utility tried to have a public zoom board meeting about hiring a consultant in their ongoing battle over whether to continue getting power from the TVA or somewhere else.

However, it appears the public meeting was hacked - and strange videos, cartoons, porn and other images popped up instead.

MLGW took a break and tried again using audio only.

We are experiencing technical difficulties with the #MLGW Board meeting live stream. We will provide an update once the issue is resolved. #MLGWNews #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo — MLGW (@MLGW) September 24, 2020

Once they got going, the board of commissioners approved a consultant contract with GDS Associates worth $520,000 to help choose a new power supplier.

GDS said that the timeline for validating portfolios and creating power supply contracts should be hashed out by spring 2022.

The board vote now goes to city council October 6th for a vote.