MLGW reports nearly 6,700 customers without power as severe weather moves through

Gusty winds posed a problem Thursday, as ice storm-damaged tree limbs and branches could fall on power lines and create more outages.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW was reporting nearly 6,700 customers without power as severe weather moved through the Memphis area as of 1:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

For information about a specific outage or if there is a specific outage and this map is not showing it in that section, MLGW asks you to call its Outage Hotline at 901-544-6500.

If you go outside and you see downed power lines, always assume the power lines are live and have electricity flowing. Do not touch them or walk on them.

To report an emergency such as downed wires or gas leaks, please call 901-528-4465. This number should be treated like 911 and only used for these types of emergencies.

