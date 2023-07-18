MLGW responds after Memphis' largest storm-related power outage since 2022 ice storm

More than 138,000 people were without power in Shelby County as of Tuesday evening from a round of severe storms with high winds.

The outage number marks the third such mass outage event caused by storms since June 25, and the largest number of outages in Memphis from storms since the February 2022 ice storm, when more than 200,000 lost power.

Shortly after the storms came through the Memphis metro area Tuesday evening, MLGW said they are working to determine damage around the city:

"A sudden, severe thunderstorm bringing high wind gusts has caused extensive damage across the MLGW service area knocking out power to more than 100, 000 customers. #MLGW is working to assess the damage, repair infrastructure and restore customers as quickly and safely as we can."

