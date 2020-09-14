MLGW to resume disconnections Monday

Around 18,000 homes are at risk of being disconnected due to unpaid MLGW bills.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Thousands of homes could be disconnected starting Monday morning due to unpaid MLGW bills, if action isn't taken soon.

As of Sunday evening, MLGW reported 18,000 homes are at risk of being disconnected when disconnections resume at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

MLGW said more than 10,000 homes have enrolled in deferred payment plans to prevent shutoffs.

For six months at the start of the pandemic, MLGW had a moratorium on disconnections but they did resume disconnections in August. That led to long car lines of customers trying to pay their bills.

Due to the heat last month, MLGW decided one again to pause disconnections.

18,000 homes are at risk of losing their power when MLGW resumes disconnections this morning. We're live with what people need to know on #GoodDayMemphis — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) September 14, 2020

MLGW said disconnections will be spread out based on the start date of a customer's bill cycle and there will be no more than 3,500 disconnections per day.

With Shelby County Schools learning virtually this semester, MLGW did say they are working with the Shelby Co. Community Services Agency and MIFA to not disconnect the homes of students.

#MLGW is working closely with MIFA & CSA to make sure customers who have children in school are not getting disconnected. #MLGWNews #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo — MLGW (@MLGW) September 10, 2020

MLGW said customers who are in danger of being cut off can prevent that by paying the bill in full, paying it down $199 or paying 25% of the balance and setting up a payment plan with MLGW.

For assistance in utility bill payments, people can reach out to MIFA and the Community Services Agency. More details and resources can be found here.