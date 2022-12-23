MLGW suspends rolling blackout order minutes after issuing it

MLGW originally said the blackouts will start around 11:30 Friday morning, and customers should expect outages for about 30 minutes at a time.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water announced they are suspending their earlier rolling blackout order, just minutes after the order was to go in place throughout Memphis.

MLGW originally announced they were implementing system-wide rolling blackouts Friday in order to manage the power load from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), which supplies power to the utility.

TVA issued a "Step 50" emergency curtailment program, meaning all local power companies are required to drop between 5% and 10% of their total service load, but later rescinded that order.

MLGW President Doug McGowen said the rolling blackout order has stopped completely, but is asking customers to voluntarily lower their power use, and to not use washers and dryers if you don't have to.

According to McGowen, this would have been the first rolling blackout Memphis had seen in decades.