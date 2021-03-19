MLGW says you could smell gas in the air in one of these areas Monday

MLGW will perform routine maintenance involving mercaptan at four natural gas facilities on Monday, March 22.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW will perform routine maintenance involving mercaptan at four natural gas facilities on Monday, March 22:

Germantown Gate Station

Collierville Gate Station

Airways Gate Station

Weaver Gate Station

This routine work will begin at 10 a.m. and last throughout the day. If we are unable to complete the work on Monday, crews will complete the work on Tuesday morning.

The public in the surrounding areas may smell mercaptan in the air. This is the chemical odorant that MLGW adds to natural gas to give it the rotten egg/sulfur smell so it can be easily detected.

Depending on the wind/weather conditions, residents and businesses in the vicinity of the four areas listed above could smell this strong, sulfuric odor during the day.