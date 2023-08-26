MLGW warns customers of scam asking for Walmart trips, Zelle payments

MLGW said employees will never call and ask customers to purchase pre-paid gift cards.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW announced Saturday that they’re getting reports of a scam that is specifically targeting their customers.

The scammers are posing as employees of MLGW and asking customers to go to Walmart or use Zelle to make payments.

MLGW said employees will never call and demand money. Bill payments are accepted by using "My Account" on the MLGW website, authorized pay agents at mlgwagents.com, at a community office or over the phone at 1-866-315-0277.

MLGW asks customers who have fallen victim to these scammers to report the incident to the police.

Previously, they also said they wouldn’t ask customers to purchase a pre-paid debit card, scratch off the number on the back and share it with an employee in order to make a payment.

